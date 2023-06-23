Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research note issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of BX opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Blackstone from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.