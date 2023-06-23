Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

CTRA opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

