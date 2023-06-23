Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $45.63

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.63, but opened at $44.24. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 235 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.40 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

