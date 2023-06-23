Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.51. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21).

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 448,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,676,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 452,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,927 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,883,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,914,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,613 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 256.3% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 1,002,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 721,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 711,721 shares during the last quarter.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.