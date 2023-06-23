REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $13.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of REV Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in REV Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.07 million, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About REV Group

(Get Rating

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.