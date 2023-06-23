Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Lessened by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $43,597,000. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

NYSE RIO opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.