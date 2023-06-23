RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RFM opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

