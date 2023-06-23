Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Insider Activity

KB Home Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $51.54 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.