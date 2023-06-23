Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 32,070 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.76 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

