Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

