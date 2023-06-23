Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 12,206 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $350,556.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 465,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Samsara by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

