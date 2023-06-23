Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $6.19

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.02. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 83,533 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SANA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,830.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $2,285,505.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,447,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,511,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,830.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,628 shares of company stock worth $4,082,079 in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,591 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,875,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,912,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,540,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

