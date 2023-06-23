Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

