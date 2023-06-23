Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) and Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Head to Head Contrast

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) and Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubota and Sany Heavy Equipment International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubota $20.51 billion N/A $1.20 billion $5.08 14.81 Sany Heavy Equipment International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 15.30

Kubota has higher revenue and earnings than Sany Heavy Equipment International. Kubota is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sany Heavy Equipment International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubota 2 1 0 0 1.33 Sany Heavy Equipment International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kubota and Sany Heavy Equipment International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Kubota and Sany Heavy Equipment International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubota 5.95% 7.58% 3.43% Sany Heavy Equipment International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Sany Heavy Equipment International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Kubota shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kubota beats Sany Heavy Equipment International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products. The Water & Environment segment provides ductile iron and plastic pipes, valves, and single stack drain fittings, as well as design and construction services; reformer and cracking tubes, hearth and steel mill rolls, TXAX friction materials, and spiral welded steel pipes; air-conditioning equipment; wastewater treatment equipment and plants, pumps and plants, membrane solutions, flue gas desulfurization apparatus, membrane methane fermentation plants, and bathtubs; and water purification, night-soil treatment, waste incinerating and melting, and waste shredding and sorting plants. The Other segment offers logistics; and roofing and siding materials. The company also engages in non-life insurance underwriting, finance leasing and factoring services, building maintenance, security guarding, transportation, storage, distribution, and cargo handling businesses; and export and import of repair parts related to farm equipment, engines, and construction machinery. It serves customers through a network of dealers. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products. It also provides smart mine products, such as unmanned driving, automated integrated mining, and smart mine operation systems; container equipment comprising front loaders, stacking machines, quayside gantry cranes, etc.; bulk material equipment consisting of grippers, elevated hoisting arms, etc.; general equipment, including heavy-weight forklifts, telehandlers, etc.; and robotic system integration, mobile robots, and electric forklifts. In addition, the company provides maintenance and other, and property development services. It operates in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China. Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of Sany Hongkong Group Limited.

