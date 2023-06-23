Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.41. Sasol shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 69,894 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
