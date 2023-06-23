Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.41. Sasol shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 69,894 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sasol Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 26.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 164,074 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 2,140.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 103,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 384.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 99,390 shares in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.