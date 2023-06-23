SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $222.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.66. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $215.11 and a twelve month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.