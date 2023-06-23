Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

