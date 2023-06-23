Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $156.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 over the last ninety days. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.