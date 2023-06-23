Seaport Res Ptn Comments on SM Energy’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

NYSE:SM opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.89%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

