Seneca House Advisors Acquires 1,916 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

