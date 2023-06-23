Seneca House Advisors Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Seneca House Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $152.64 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

