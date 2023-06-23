Seneca House Advisors Has $595,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seneca House Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

