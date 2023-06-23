Seneca House Advisors Sells 3,914 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seneca House Advisors decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.3% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

