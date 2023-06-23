Seneca House Advisors Sells 767 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Seneca House Advisors reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $301.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

