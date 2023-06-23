Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after acquiring an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 978,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCI opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

