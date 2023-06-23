ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,795 shares of company stock worth $373,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

