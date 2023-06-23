SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 45 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $5,045,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $301.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $302.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.