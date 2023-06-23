Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 52,887 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $556,371.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,417,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,430,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $340,834.08.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

