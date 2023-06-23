Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Sells $518,292.90 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 48,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $518,292.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,504,417.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 75,534 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $794,617.68.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59.
- On Friday, May 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $367,155.60.
Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.20.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
