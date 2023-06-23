Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Sells $518,292.90 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 48,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $518,292.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,504,417.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 75,534 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $794,617.68.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59.

On Friday, May 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $367,155.60.

Snap Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.