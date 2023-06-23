SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Compass Point started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.49 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

