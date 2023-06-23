SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $2.80 to $6.20. The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.90. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 3,157,288 shares trading hands.

Insider Activity

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,145.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,145.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,528 shares of company stock worth $1,899,143. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $885.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.49.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.