SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $2.80 to $6.20. The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.90. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 3,157,288 shares trading hands.
Insider Activity
In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,145.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,145.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,528 shares of company stock worth $1,899,143. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 8.2 %
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
See Also
- Get a free research report on SoundHound AI from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than SoundHound AI
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.