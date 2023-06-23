Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 4.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $152.64 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.85.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

