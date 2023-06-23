State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

