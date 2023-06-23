Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 488,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 896,578 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $7.24.

The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,607,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth $6,633,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $4,916,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $892.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

