Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,443 call options on the company. This is an increase of 492% compared to the average volume of 919 call options.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM opened at $104.51 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

