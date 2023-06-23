Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Put Options (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 32,318 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the average daily volume of 18,623 put options.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $391.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,766,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 123,101 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2,993.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 105,351 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

