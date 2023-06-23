Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of KE Call Options (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average volume of 6,370 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $15.08 on Friday. KE has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 652.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in KE by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

