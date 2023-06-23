Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.45. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 52,362 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $580.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $249,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 64,664 shares of company stock valued at $667,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,065 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

