Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.46

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.40. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 794,453 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.92% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

