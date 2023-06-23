Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.46

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.40. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 794,453 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
See Also
