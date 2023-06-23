Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 1,001,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,991,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Specifically, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,081 shares of company stock worth $3,129,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 256.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $43,951,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 53.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

