Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $50.84

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.84, but opened at $49.55. Symbotic shares last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 112,940 shares.

SYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Symbotic Trading Down 8.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $6,538,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

