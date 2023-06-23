Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,034 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

