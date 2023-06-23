Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Gap Down to $252.98

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $252.98, but opened at $245.36. Teleflex shares last traded at $242.98, with a volume of 59,288 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.38.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.04 and a 200-day moving average of $246.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.