The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 122.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $373.12 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $395.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.89.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.