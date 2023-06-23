THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down to $94.80

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.80, but opened at $92.54. THOR Industries shares last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 53,853 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 190.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

