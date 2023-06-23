Traders Buy High Volume of Euronav Call Options (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,917 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 970% compared to the typical volume of 740 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. DNB Markets upped their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $23,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,274.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth about $11,717,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Price Performance

NYSE EURN opened at $16.23 on Friday. Euronav has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

