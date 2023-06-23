Traders Buy High Volume of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,044 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,698% compared to the average daily volume of 359 call options.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,739,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 168,867 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,253,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 372,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 156,653 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

