Traders Purchase High Volume of Archer Aviation Call Options (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,240 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,371% compared to the typical daily volume of 696 call options.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,623.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,623.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,209,805 shares of company stock valued at $24,860,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.