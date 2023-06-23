Traders Purchase High Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,034 put options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 3,185 put options.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.