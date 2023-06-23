Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 104 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 78,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 50,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

